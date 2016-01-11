Tehran Never Requested Moscow to Mediate Saudi-Iran Conflict - Source

"We have good relations both with Iran and Saudi Arabia, though we have certain well-known divergence of opinions [with Riyadh] over Syria. Both countries must send a request in order to receive [Russia's] mediation. As I know, Iran has not filed such a request so far," the source in the ministry told RIA Novosti.
In early January, a diplomatic row erupted in the Middle East, with Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia severing diplomatic ties with the region’s main Shiite power, Iran. The crisis came after protesters stormed the Saudi Arabian embassy in Iran in response to Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
