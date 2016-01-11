Normandy Quartet to Discuss New Deadline for Minsk Deal Implementation

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Ukraine would insist on setting exact time frame for the Minsk accords implementation in 2016.

© AP Photo/ Mykola Lazarenko/Pool Normandy Four Leaders to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis in Next Few Days - Kiev

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Normandy Quartet will discuss a new deadline for the Minsk Agreements fulfillment at the next meeting, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday, as cited by his press service.

Ukraine would insist on setting exact time frame for the Minsk accords implementation in 2016, Poroshenko said during his visit to the western Ternopil Region.

"According to him, the talks in the 'Normandy format' will be devoted to this issue," the president's press service said.

Poroshenko did not specify the date of the next Normandy format meeting.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Averin Normandy Quartet Notes That Arms Withdrawal in Ukraine Proceeds on Time

Kiev authorities launched a military operation against independence militias in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in April 2014. The confrontation has claimed over 9,000 lives, according to UN estimates.

In February 2015, the "Normandy format" including Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine worked out a ceasefire deal in Minsk later signed by Kiev and the Donbas militia.

On December 30, the leaders of the four countries agreed to extend the deadline for implementation of the Minsk agreements into 2016, without setting a new one.