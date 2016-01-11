Turkey Disturbed by US Presidential Candidates' 'Anti-Islamic' Rhetoric

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government of Turkey finds unsettling the proposals propagated by some US presidential candidates that target Muslims, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
Turkey is disturbed by the "anti-Islamic" remarks candidates have made during the US presidential campaign, Cavusoglu said at an ambassadors' conference in Ankara, as quoted by the Daily Sabah.
Recent opinion polls show that Trump continues to lead by a wide margin the contenders for the Republican presidential nomination among likely voters.
