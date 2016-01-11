Turkey Disturbed by US Presidential Candidates' 'Anti-Islamic' Rhetoric

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey is disturbed by the "anti-Islamic" remarks candidates have made during the US presidential campaign.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The government of Turkey finds unsettling the proposals propagated by some US presidential candidates that target Muslims, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Turkey is disturbed by the "anti-Islamic" remarks candidates have made during the US presidential campaign, Cavusoglu said at an ambassadors' conference in Ankara, as quoted by the Daily Sabah.

In recent months, Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump has proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States until the authorities come up with plan to guarantee the security of US citizens. Trump also proposed establishing an Islamic registry as well as tighter surveillance of certain mosques in the country.

Recent opinion polls show that Trump continues to lead by a wide margin the contenders for the Republican presidential nomination among likely voters.