Kerry, Lavrov Discuss Pyongyang’s Nuclear Test, Syria Peace Process

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed over the phone on Monday the nuclear test conducted by North Korea last week as well as the ongoing Syrian peace process, the US Department of State announced in a release.
US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future during their phone conversation on Monday.
"They [Lavrov, Kerry] agreed to stay in close touch, and to look for an opportunity to meet, in the days ahead," the release said.
The last meeting of the two top diplomats took place during the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) and the UN Security Council session in New York City in December, when member-states reached an agreement on a timetable for a Syrian political transition.
The next round of ISSG negotiations is scheduled to take place on January 25 in Geneva, Switzerland. However, additional trilateral Russia-US-UN consultations on Syria will be held on January 13.
