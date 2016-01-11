Kerry, Lavrov Discuss Pyongyang’s Nuclear Test, Syria Peace Process

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future during their phone conversation.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed over the phone on Monday the nuclear test conducted by North Korea last week as well as the ongoing Syrian peace process, the US Department of State announced in a release.

"They discussed a range of issues, including the Syria political process, the fight against Daesh [Islamic State], Middle East regional issues, Ukraine, North Korea’s recent nuclear test, as well as the US-Russia bilateral relationship," the release said on Monday.

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future during their phone conversation on Monday.

"They [Lavrov, Kerry] agreed to stay in close touch, and to look for an opportunity to meet, in the days ahead," the release said.

The last meeting of the two top diplomats took place during the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) and the UN Security Council session in New York City in December, when member-states reached an agreement on a timetable for a Syrian political transition.

The next round of ISSG negotiations is scheduled to take place on January 25 in Geneva, Switzerland. However, additional trilateral Russia-US-UN consultations on Syria will be held on January 13.