UK Labour Shadow Attorney General Announces Resignation

UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, elected in September 2015, has recently finished reorganization of his shadow cabinet. The reshuffle took place against a background of political divides within the Labour Party, as its members have opposing views on key issues of UK internal and external policy.
In particular, Corbyn sacked shadow Europe Minister Pat McFadden for "disloyalty," and replaced pro-Trident nuclear weapons Shadow Defense Secretary Maria Eagle with Emily Thornberry, who is loyal to Corbyn's views on nuclear issues.
McKinnell, representing the Newcastle North in the Parliament and bringing up three children, also said she was having problems, while "balancing work with family life."
Earlier in January, Corbyn finished his frontbench reshuffle, having appointed six new shadow ministers as part of the reorganization of his shadow cabinet. The new appointments took place, after another three ministers resigned in protest at Corbyn's reshuffle decisions.
