Russia-US-UN Talks on Syria to Be Held January 13 in Geneva

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Trilateral Russia-US-UN consultations on Syria will be held in Geneva on January 13, Russia's permanent mission at the United Nations' Geneva office said Monday.

"We can confirm that these consultations will take place in Geneva on January 13. Russia will be represented by [Deputy Foreign Minister] Gennady Gatilov," a spokesperson for the mission told RIA Novosti.

A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the date of the meeting in a comment to RIA Novosti, adding that the talks would be held at the deputy-minister level.

The trilateral meeting will take place ahead of direct intro-Syrian talks, scheduled for January 25 in Geneva.

The last Russia-US-UN consultations on Syria took place in December 2015 in Geneva. The sides discussed a number of issues regarding political settlement of the Syrian conflict, in particular the necessity to create lists of the Syrian opposition and terrorist groups.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Islamic State (IS or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) and the Nusra Front fighting the Syrian Army.