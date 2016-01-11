West's Anti-Russia Sanctions Foolish, Harmful - Putin

The West's sanctions against Russia are foolish and harmful, but not the worst thing the country is going through, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since 2014, the European Union has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, accusing Moscow of interfering in the Ukrainian crisis — a claim Moscow has repeatedly denied.

"I think this is a stupid and harmful decision," Putin told Germany's Bild newspaper.

"What are the restrictions for us? It is not the most difficult thing we are going through, but it is harmful for our economy in terms of access to foreign financial markets," the president added.