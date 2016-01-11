Register
16:32 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin attends expanded meeting of Defence Ministry Board

    Certain Powers Use Int'l Terrorism to Fight Against Russia - Putin

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    5334

    International terrorism was used against Russia as anti-state powers were provided political, financial and sometimes military support from abroad, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Discussions and geopolitical interests are "completely different things," the Russian leader added.

    "For us it was an obvious fact that the international terrorism was also used as a means of fighting against Russia, while everyone either turned a blind eye on that or provided support to terrorists — I refer to political, information, financial or in some cases even armed support to the actors fighting against the Russian state," Putin told Germany's Bild newspaper.

    Spring in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russian Foreign Ministry's Take on Main Successes & Setbacks of the Past Year

    Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, a number of terror attacks took place in Russia, and the most notorious attacks were linked to the First Chechen war and the activities of armed groups from the North Caucasus.

    The Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Sabotage: US Officials 'Distort Image of Russia' to Keep Their Own Jobs
    The 1994-1996 First Chechen war was a conflict between Russia's federal forces and the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI), established in violation of Russian law. The instability prompted the creation of illegal armed groups in Ichkeria and the neighboring regions.

    As the Second Chechen War began in 1999, a number of terror attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings swept through Russia, targeting the largest cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg among others. The CRI was abolished de facto by the Russian army in 2000, de jure, ceased to exist in 2007. By 2009, the Russian forced killed major CRI terrorist leaders and canceled the counter-terror operation regime in the region.

    Tags:
    international terrorism, Vladimir Putin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok