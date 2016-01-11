UN's Mistura Meets Zarif, Plans to Brief UN Chief in Run-Up to Geneva Talks

UN's Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian to discuss the upcoming Geneva Talks, and is currently planning to brief the UN chief.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Since the start of the conflict in Syria, Switzerland’s Geneva has hosted two rounds of UN-brokered talks between representatives of the Syrian authorities and opposition. The Geneva negotiations have failed to yield any significant results.

"Special Envoy de Mistura concluded today his present round of regional consultations with meetings in Tehran. He had useful exchanges with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian. Mr de Mistura updated his interlocutors on preparations for the upcoming Geneva Talks," the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the statement, de Mistura is currently planing to debrief on the issue the Secretary-General.

"He [UN's Syria envoy] looks forward to the International Syria Support Group and the Security Council continuing to provide serious and consistent engagement, in order to ensure the beginning, on January 25, of genuine political discussions aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis."

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad fighting against numerous opposition factions and extremist groups.