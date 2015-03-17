Nuland Meets With Greek Officials to Discuss Ukraine, Economy

Jen Psaki said that Victoria Nuland met with the Greek foreign and defense ministers to discuss bilateral relationships, regional developments, including the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat ISIL.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Greek officials to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, US State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

“She [Nuland] had productive meetings today in Athens with the Greek foreign minister, and with the defense minister to discuss our bilateral relationship, regional developments, including the situation in Ukraine and efforts to combat ISIL [Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant], Greece’s economic and financial situation and defense and security issues,” Psaki stated.

Psaki added that Nuland plans to meet with the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras later on Tuesday.

Last week, Nuland announced that Washington may impose new sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, and plans to hold talks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus as these countries oppose the sanctions.

Greece’s leadership has said that the sanctions against Russia are not effective in resolving the armed conflict between the Kiev government and independence supporters in Eastern Ukraine, and hurt both Russia as well as European Union member states.