Nuland Meets With Greek Officials to Discuss Ukraine, Economy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland met with Greek officials to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, US State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Psaki added that Nuland plans to meet with the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras later on Tuesday.
Last week, Nuland announced that Washington may impose new sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, and plans to hold talks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus as these countries oppose the sanctions.
Greece’s leadership has said that the sanctions against Russia are not effective in resolving the armed conflict between the Kiev government and independence supporters in Eastern Ukraine, and hurt both Russia as well as European Union member states.
