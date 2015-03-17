Referendum in Crimea Set Precedent for EU Countries - NGO Executive

The Crimean referendum of March 16, 2014, resulted in the reunification with Russia, was a danger and a bad example from the point of view of the EU, an NGO administrator-general said.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin OSCE Received Improper Invitation to Crimean Referendum - Secretary General

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — The referendum that took place in Crimea on March 16, 2014 and led to its reunification with Russia set a precedent for the EU countries, the administrator-general of the Eurasian Observatory for Democracy & Elections (EODE) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"For the European Union, the Crimean referendum, as a form of direct democracy and people self-determination, is a danger and a bad example by itself," Luc Michel told the news agency.

Michel explained that a lot of people call for self-determination in EU countries, such as Flemish in Belgium, but also part of the country's French community that wants to go back to the French Republic, Catalans, Galicians, Basques in Spain, Scottish people in the United Kingdom, Venezians and Padanians in Italy and also Sicilians.

On March 11, 2014, Crimea and its special-status port city of Sevastopol adopted a declaration of independence from Ukraine, asking for reunification with Russia.

The declaration was followed by a region-wide referendum on March 16, 2014, and a March 18, 2014, treaty of accession between Crimea and Russia.