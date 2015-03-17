US Refuses to Recognize Upcoming Russia-South Ossetia Treaty - Psaki

US State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the Unites States would not recognize any new agreements between Russia and South Ossetia.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Washington will not recognize any new agreements between Russia and South Ossetia that may be signed on Wednesday during South Ossetian President Leonid Tibilov’s visit to Moscow, US State Department Spokesperson Jen Psaki told journalists on Tuesday.

“The Unites States does not recognize the legitimacy of any so-called treaty between the de-facto leaders of Georgia’s break-away region of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation,” Psaki said.

The State Department spokesperson made the statement when asked about the US position on the upcoming treaty on union relations and integration between South Ossetia and Russia.

Psaki explained that neither this agreement nor the one signed by Russia and Abkhazia in November 2014 constitutes “a valid international agreement.”

The Unites States continues to support the Geneva international discussions as it relates to security and humanitarian issues in Georgia, Psaki added.

In August 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. The Georgian government declared that the two break-away republics are occupied territories.