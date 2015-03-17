More Than Half of Israelis Cast Ballots as Voter Turnout Slows Down

TEL AVIV (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — More than 3 million, or 54.6 percent of eligible voters, cast their ballots in the early Israeli legislative elections by 6 p.m. local time [16:00 GMT], the Central Elections Committee reported Tuesday.
Nearly six million voters are eligible to cast ballots on Tuesday in more than 10,000 polling stations across the country.
The two main rivals are the largest parties in Israel – Likud, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.
In his latest statements, Netanyahu expressed concern that active participation of Israel's Arab population threatens his prospects.
"The right wing's rule is in danger. The Arabs are coming in droves to the polls," Netanyahu declared, as quoted by local i24news television channel.
Should Netanyahu lose the elections, he would still have a good chance of forming Israel's next 120-seat legislature, as Likud has more political partners in the Knesset than Herzog's party. That means the Zionist Union would need a significant lead over Likud to form a coalition.
