David Cameron Accepts Seven-Way TV Debates in April Ahead of UK Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — British Prime Minister David Cameron agreed to take part in TV debates involving all seven leaders of the UK's main political parties ahead of the May 7 elections, the Sky News TV channel reported Tuesday, citing its own senior source in the Conservative Party.

Previously, Cameron gave broadcasters an ultimatum of a single, seven-way debate before the election campaign begins on March 30, explaining it with the fact that the 2010 debates had a negative effect on the campaign.

"The Prime Minister accepts the broadcasters' offer of one, seven-way debate at the very beginning of April," Sky News quoted the source as saying.

Originally, Sky News, the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 proposed three debates on April 2,16 and 30.

The TV debates, scheduled for April 2, will involve Cameron, Labour's Ed Miliband, Nick Clegg of the Lib Dems, UKIP's Nigel Farage, the Green Party's leader Natalie Bennett, the Scottish National Party's (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon and Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood.

Cameron apparently will not participate in the April 16 debates and it is as yet unclear whether he will accept the April 30 debates with Miliband.

The general election in the United Kingdom will be held on May 7.