Palestine Off Israeli Election’s Agenda – Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — The Israel-Palestine peace process is not on the agenda of the current Israeli elections, Zeev Hanin, an official from the Israeli Ministry of Immigrant Absorption, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Palestinians are not an important factor in the election campaign," Hanin said.

He added that although left-wing politicians are trying to accuse Netanyahu of stalling the peace process, the subject is not on the voters' agenda.

"Israeli society is psychologically prepared that we will not negotiate with the Palestinians, we will negotiate on the Palestinians. Or maybe we will not at all," Hanin stressed.

According to the official, two other issues, namely regional security to a greater extent and the economic situation in the country are way more important for Israelis.

The current national elections in Israel will determine the composition of the new Knesset, Israel's parliament, and of the government.

The main rivals in the current election are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union's 26.