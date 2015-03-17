Register
    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu put Bashar al-Assad in the same category with Adolf Hitler.

    Turkish PM Compares Talks With Syria's Assad to Shaking Hands With Hitler

    Politics
    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu put Bashar al-Assad in the same category with Adolf Hitler.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has compared cooperating with Syrian President Bashar Assad to shaking hands with Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler, Turkish SoL newspaper reported Tuesday.

    The Turkish leader spoke after US Secretary of State John Kerry said Sunday that Washington and Damascus must eventually negotiate.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo
    US State Dep't Can't Seem to Agree on Assad Policy
    "There is no difference between shaking hands with Hitler, Milosevic, Radovan Karadzic, Saddam, Assad," the Turkish Prime Minister told parliament.

    On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki said the United States was "taking every step" to bring Assad's rule in Syria to an end, adding they were prepared to meet Assad's representatives but not Assad himself.

    The United States has repeatedly expressed its support for the Syrian opposition.

    With Islamic State militants absolutely out of control in Syria and Iraq, Western leaders may be starting to realize that the only way to defeat the jihadists is to work with the government of Bashar Assad.
    Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend: West Ponders if Assad is ‘Lesser Evil’
    Last week, US Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States was working "to provide nearly $70 million in new non-lethal assistance" for the Syrian opposition.

    In May, 2011, the United States imposed sanctions on Assad and six other senior Syrian officials over alleged human rights violations.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since March 2011, with the UN saying some 220,000 people have been killed in the violence.

    President Assad's government forces are fighting various militias, including the Nusra Front and the Islamic State extremist groups.

    Adolf Hitler, Bashar al-Assad, Ahmet Davutoglu, Syria
