FM Lieberman’s Party Vows to Protect Israel From Islamic State, al-Qaeda

“Whoever wants to prevent an IS branch and an al-Qaida cell in Israel must vote for Yisrael Beiteinu,” Lieberman said as quoted by Haaretz.
According to the daily’s site, Lieberman said that a vote for any party except Yisrael Beiteinu will lead to terrorist cells flourishing in Israel.
Earlier on Tuesday, Yisrael Beiteinu filed a petition to the Central Elections Committee after party representatives claimed they had been assaulted and prevented from entering Arab village polling stations.
The main rivals are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.
According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.
Yisrael Beytenu is expected to take up to 5 seats.
