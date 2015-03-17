Israel's Opposition Zionist Union Believes in Victory - Livni

The Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog, is the biggest rival to the ruling Likud Party, headed by incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The opposition Zionist Union party could be heading for victory in the Israeli national elections, Tzipi Livni, one of the party leaders, said on Tuesday.

"I really feel that we're going to make it, I see that people are not just saying good luck to me out of politeness, they hold me and actually pray," Livni, who is number two on the Zionist Union party list, was quoted as saying by the Haaretz.

The politician added that an extra seat in the country's parliament, called the Knesset, could give her party "the power to form the government."

More than 36 percent of Israeli voters had cast their ballots by 2 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) at more than 10,000 polling stations across the country.

Some 5.8 million people are eligible to vote on the determination of a new Israeli parliament.