'Right Wing's Rule is in Danger' - Netanyahu Fears Active Voting by Arabs

The Arab-dominated political party alliance in Israel said earlier that 10 percent of Israeli Arabs cast their ballot by 11.00 local time as opposed to only three percent who had voted by the same time in 2013.

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit Israeli Elections: Closer Look at Main Parties Running for Seats in Knesset

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The prospects of a right-wing government in Israel are endangered amid the active participation by the country's Arab population in the parliamentary elections, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Tuesday.

“The right wing's rule is in danger. The Arabs are coming in droves to the polls,” Netanyahu declared, quoted by local i24news television channel.

Earlier, Joint List candidate Dr. Abdullah Abu Marouf told Sputnik the alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties would support any political force that would put an end to Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian land.

The current national elections in Israel will determine the composition of the new Knesset, Israel's parliament, and of the government established by these results.

The main rivals in the current election are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.

Alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties is expected to take up to 13 seats in the 120-strong Knesset.