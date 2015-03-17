Amending Special Status Law Can Derail Dialogue With Kiev – Donetsk

If Ukraine reshaped the law on special administrative status for areas under control of the self-proclaimed republics, any dialogue with Kiev would turn useless, the DPR envoy said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Any dialogue with Kiev will become useless if Ukraine amends the law granting special administrative status to areas under control of self-proclaimed authorities, a reconciliation negotiator said Tuesday.

“If the amendments, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by [Ukrainian President] Petro Poroshenko on Saturday night, are passed, then any discussion or talks with Kiev will become useless,” said Denis Pushilin, a negotiator representing the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the reconciliation talks with Kiev.