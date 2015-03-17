Arab Alliance Showing Strong Turnout in Israel Election - Politician

Earlier, the Joint List said 10 percent of Israeli Arabs cast their ballot by 11.00 local time as opposed to only 3 percent at the same time in 2013.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — The Joint List alliance of four Arab-dominated parties could win a record number of seats in the Israeli Parliament, a rivaling candidate told Sputnik Tuesday.

"I get an impression that more voters than ever, living in the Arab sector, will vote for the Joint List," said Ksenia Svetlova, of the Zionist Union, who had visited Arab communities during the election campaign.

Some 5.8 million people are eligible to vote on the determination of a new Israeli parliament, called the Knesset.

The two main rivals are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.