Register
17:06 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The lack of unity between European Union member states regarding anti-Russia sanctions will not change anytime soon, as support for Moscow by individual countries is outweighed by the official EU diplomatic position.

    EU Unlikely to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions Despite Lack of Consensus

    © Flickr/ Giampaolo Squarcina
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (737)
    0 1010

    Sanctions relief is unlikely in the foreseeable future. Several EU countries have expressed their support for Russia, but the majority, bowing to consistent US influence, have not.

    Crimea
    © Flickr/ ilya
    Sanctions to Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine - State Dep't
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lack of unity between European Union member states regarding anti-Russia sanctions will not change anytime soon, as support for Moscow by individual countries is outweighed by the official EU diplomatic position.

    March 16 marks a year since Crimea voted to rejoin Russia, a key factor in the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West.

    The European Union and the United States introduced a number of sanctions against several individuals and sectors of Russia's economy. In response, Moscow imposed a year-long embargo on food exports against those countries that introduced sanctions.

    Last week, the EU Council extended individual sanctions against Russian officials and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine until September 15, 2015. Dozens of legal entities and 150 people are included on the restrictions list.

    The extension of economic sanctions may be discussed at an upcoming EU summit on March 19-20, but will likely be delayed until July due to lack of consensus.

    "At the moment, I'm not expecting any unanimity regarding the extension of (economic) sanctions," an EU spokesperson told journalists.

    Pros and Cons

    Last week, Donald Tusk, the chairman of the European Council, spoke about the absence of a common position in the European Union regarding anti-Russia sanctions.

    Meeting of Russian and Slovakian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Miroslav Lajcak
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Slovakia Opposes Immediate Extension of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    "It's very difficult because the member states demonstrate very openly that they have different points of view and different interests. There is no doubt. A common policy of the 28 member states doesn't exist. We have 28 different foreign policies," Tusk told European media.

    The Czech Republic supports Russia on the issue of sanctions. Earlier this month, the country's president Milos Zeman said there was no reason to tighten anti-Russian sanctions, as the ceasefire in Ukraine was seen to be holding.

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told Sputnik his country believed that economic sanctions are not effective in attempting to force another country to modify political reasoning.

    Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration Sebastian Kurz speaks at the International conference on the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons, on December 8, 2014 in Vienna
    © AFP 2018/ SAMUEL KUBANI
    Austria Opposes Immediate Extension of Anti-Russia Sanctions - FM
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke about the need to establish good relations between the European Union and Russia, and that Hungary is eager to find useful, effective solutions.

    Other states expressing skepticism over anti-Russia sanctions are Austria, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovakia.

    Officials from various countries, including Britain and Denmark, have stated that sanctions will be relieved when the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation are implemented.

    The Baltic States, denying the potential for enormous trade benefits with Russia, support long-term tightening of restrictions. On Thursday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that the European Union "has to stand united next week" in sanctioning Russia.

    US Influence

    Washington remains the primary cheerleader for anti-Russian actions and, last month the US Department of State criticized a visit to Moscow by Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades.

    Swallow's Nest castle in Crimea
    © Flickr/ Fr Maxim Massalitin
    EU to Maintain Anti-Crimea Sanctions, Urges UN Members to Follow
    "The [US] discontent focused on the fact that they believe that Putin's government should be isolated by the 28 EU Member States and all other members of the North Atlantic Alliance," Kasoulides said, in an interview to state-owned television channel RIC.

    US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland stated earlier this month that Washington would have talks in coming days and weeks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus, all three countries whose leaders oppose anti-Russia sanctions.

    Kirill Kortysh, assistant professor of political theory at Russia's MGIMO university told RIA Novosti that the European Union sanctioned Russia under heavy pressure from the United States.

    "There are currently no conditions for sanctions relief. The EU caves in under the US pressure, sanctions war is losses for Europe. The United States are pressuring [Europe] strongly, they retain many tools for such pressure," Kortysh said. He added that it was hard to call Berlin independent, as thousands of US troops are stationed in Germany.

    The Distant Future

    Vladimir Chizhov, Ambassador, Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU
    © Security & Defence Agenda
    EU Fails to Plan Sanction Strategy Against Moscow - Russian Envoy
    Sanctions relief is unfortunately unlikely in the foreseeable future. Several EU countries have expressed their support for Russia, but the majority, bowing to consistent US influence, have not.

    "I would not be counting on alleviation of sanctions, despite the fact that Italy is supporting alleviation, Hungary, Greece, maybe Slovakia, Spain's views are calmer. The position of the "heavyweights" is firm, countries such as Poland, Baltic States have an extremely negative view, Great Britain is negative," the head of political integration of the European Union of Russian Institute of Europe, Lyudmila Babynina, told RIA Novosti.

    Many countries stated that the implementation of the Minsk agreements would be the condition for alleviation of sanctions. On February 12, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed on a deal for Ukrainian reconciliation. The deal stipulates a ceasefire, which came into force on February 15, as well as withdrawal of heavy artillery, constitutional changes in Ukraine and prisoner swaps.

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (737)

    Related:

    EU to Shelve Extension of Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July
    EU Holds Back 'Zealous' Partners on New Anti-Russia Sanctions - Deputy FM
    Tags:
    sanctions, EU Council, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok