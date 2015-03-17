EU Unlikely to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions Despite Lack of Consensus

Sanctions relief is unlikely in the foreseeable future. Several EU countries have expressed their support for Russia, but the majority, bowing to consistent US influence, have not.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lack of unity between European Union member states regarding anti-Russia sanctions will not change anytime soon, as support for Moscow by individual countries is outweighed by the official EU diplomatic position.

March 16 marks a year since Crimea voted to rejoin Russia, a key factor in the deterioration of relations between Russia and the West.

The European Union and the United States introduced a number of sanctions against several individuals and sectors of Russia's economy. In response, Moscow imposed a year-long embargo on food exports against those countries that introduced sanctions.

Last week, the EU Council extended individual sanctions against Russian officials and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine until September 15, 2015. Dozens of legal entities and 150 people are included on the restrictions list.

The extension of economic sanctions may be discussed at an upcoming EU summit on March 19-20, but will likely be delayed until July due to lack of consensus.

"At the moment, I'm not expecting any unanimity regarding the extension of (economic) sanctions," an EU spokesperson told journalists.

Pros and Cons



Last week, Donald Tusk, the chairman of the European Council, spoke about the absence of a common position in the European Union regarding anti-Russia sanctions.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Slovakia Opposes Immediate Extension of Anti-Russian Sanctions

"It's very difficult because the member states demonstrate very openly that they have different points of view and different interests. There is no doubt. A common policy of the 28 member states doesn't exist. We have 28 different foreign policies," Tusk told European media.

The Czech Republic supports Russia on the issue of sanctions. Earlier this month, the country's president Milos Zeman said there was no reason to tighten anti-Russian sanctions, as the ceasefire in Ukraine was seen to be holding.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told Sputnik his country believed that economic sanctions are not effective in attempting to force another country to modify political reasoning.

© AFP 2018/ SAMUEL KUBANI Austria Opposes Immediate Extension of Anti-Russia Sanctions - FM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke about the need to establish good relations between the European Union and Russia, and that Hungary is eager to find useful, effective solutions.

Other states expressing skepticism over anti-Russia sanctions are Austria, Cyprus, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovakia.

Officials from various countries, including Britain and Denmark, have stated that sanctions will be relieved when the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation are implemented.

The Baltic States, denying the potential for enormous trade benefits with Russia, support long-term tightening of restrictions. On Thursday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that the European Union "has to stand united next week" in sanctioning Russia.

US Influence

Washington remains the primary cheerleader for anti-Russian actions and, last month the US Department of State criticized a visit to Moscow by Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades.

© Flickr/ Fr Maxim Massalitin EU to Maintain Anti-Crimea Sanctions, Urges UN Members to Follow

"The [US] discontent focused on the fact that they believe that Putin's government should be isolated by the 28 EU Member States and all other members of the North Atlantic Alliance," Kasoulides said, in an interview to state-owned television channel RIC.

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland stated earlier this month that Washington would have talks in coming days and weeks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus, all three countries whose leaders oppose anti-Russia sanctions.

Kirill Kortysh, assistant professor of political theory at Russia's MGIMO university told RIA Novosti that the European Union sanctioned Russia under heavy pressure from the United States.

"There are currently no conditions for sanctions relief. The EU caves in under the US pressure, sanctions war is losses for Europe. The United States are pressuring [Europe] strongly, they retain many tools for such pressure," Kortysh said. He added that it was hard to call Berlin independent, as thousands of US troops are stationed in Germany.

The Distant Future

Sanctions relief is unfortunately unlikely in the foreseeable future. Several EU countries have expressed their support for Russia, but the majority, bowing to consistent US influence, have not.

"I would not be counting on alleviation of sanctions, despite the fact that Italy is supporting alleviation, Hungary, Greece, maybe Slovakia, Spain's views are calmer. The position of the "heavyweights" is firm, countries such as Poland, Baltic States have an extremely negative view, Great Britain is negative," the head of political integration of the European Union of Russian Institute of Europe, Lyudmila Babynina, told RIA Novosti.

Many countries stated that the implementation of the Minsk agreements would be the condition for alleviation of sanctions. On February 12, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed on a deal for Ukrainian reconciliation. The deal stipulates a ceasefire, which came into force on February 15, as well as withdrawal of heavy artillery, constitutional changes in Ukraine and prisoner swaps.