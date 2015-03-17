Register
    Local residents standing at what has remained of their house after another artillery shelling of Donetsk.

    Kiev to Negotiate Only With Donbas Officials Elected Under Ukraine's Law

    © Sputnik/ Irina Geraschenko
    Politics
    The Ukrainian leader tweeted that Kiev would hold business only with Donetsk and Luhansk representatives elected under the country's legislation.

    DPR self-defense fighters in Donetsk region
    © Sputnik/ Dan Levy
    Donetsk Militia Warns Kiev Against Plans for 'Blitzkrieg' in Donbas
    KIEV (Sputnik) – Kiev will recognize only those Donetsk and Luhansk officials elected under Ukrainian law, President Petro Poroshenko said Tuesday.

    "Ukraine's stand is as follows: we will deal with Donetsk and Luhansk representative legitimately elected under Ukrainian law," Poroshenko wrote in his Twitter.

    Donetsk and Luhansk's special status is one of 13 conditions agreed to last month in Minsk. Previous attempts to grant these regions legal status were made in talks in the Belarusian capital last fall, but were scrapped by winter.

    A man covers windows in a building which was damaged by shelling in Donetsk
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    Amending Special Status Law Can Derail Dialogue With Kiev – Donetsk
    His remarks followed a Monday legislative initiative granting special status to the southeast Ukrainian regions after local elections are held, which the country's parliament will consider Tuesday.

    The measure is part of the latest effort to end the 11-month conflict in the region that the United Nations documents has to date claimed over 6,000 lives.

    Moscow has expressed concern that despite Kiev's undertaking to devolve its powers to southeast Ukraine ahead of constitutional reform expected by the end of 2015, Poroshenko's proposal is crammed with unnegotiated amendments and preconditions.

