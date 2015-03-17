Iran, US Close on Nuclear Deal, No Solution Yet – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry met earlier Tuesday in Lausanne to discuss Iran's nuclear program, which the West seeks to ensure is not aimed at developing weapons.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States and Iran have reached a better understanding on Tehran's controversial nuclear program, but there is still no obvious solution to satisfy both sides, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday following talks with his US counterpart.

Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry met earlier Tuesday in the Swiss city of Lausanne to discuss Iran's nuclear program, which the West seeks to ensure is not aimed at developing weapons.

"We are closer to a solution in some cases and it can therefore be said that solutions are at hand, but in some cases solutions are still elusive," Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

Iran and six world powers, including the United States and Russia, have been trying to reach a deal guaranteeing a nuclear weapon-free Iran in exchange for the easing of long-standing sanctions on the country.

The negotiators have agreed to reach a political framework agreement on the issue by March 24. The deadline for a long-term comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program is July.