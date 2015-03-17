Register
17:09 GMT +312 March 2018
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands on January 14, 2015 with US State Secretary John Kerry in Geneva

    Iran, US Close on Nuclear Deal, No Solution Yet – Tehran

    © AFP 2018/ POOL / RICK WILKING
    Topic:
    Iran's Nuclear Program Amid Western Sanctions (551)
    0 31

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry met earlier Tuesday in Lausanne to discuss Iran's nuclear program, which the West seeks to ensure is not aimed at developing weapons.

    Foreground, from left: German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, UK Foreign Secretary William Hague, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State John Kerry, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Russian Foreign Minister Serei Lavrov, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the talks on Iran's nuclear program, in Geneva (File).
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    EU, UK Top Diplomats Say Talks on Iran's Nuclear Deal in Brussels Useful
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States and Iran have reached a better understanding on Tehran's controversial nuclear program, but there is still no obvious solution to satisfy both sides, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday following talks with his US counterpart.

    Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry met earlier Tuesday in the Swiss city of Lausanne to discuss Iran's nuclear program, which the West seeks to ensure is not aimed at developing weapons.

    "We are closer to a solution in some cases and it can therefore be said that solutions are at hand, but in some cases solutions are still elusive," Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

    Saudi Arabia is against the idea of Iran having nuclear technology, as the process will carry the risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East.
    © Sputnik/ Stanislav Filippov/POOL
    Iran’s Nuclear Deal to Cause Instability in Middle East – Saudi Prince
    Iran and six world powers, including the United States and Russia, have been trying to reach a deal guaranteeing a nuclear weapon-free Iran in exchange for the easing of long-standing sanctions on the country.

    The negotiators have agreed to reach a political framework agreement on the issue by March 24. The deadline for a long-term comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program is July.

    Tags:
    Iran's Nuclear Program, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, United States
