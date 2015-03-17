Greece Unaware of Nuland’s Visit to Discuss Anti-Russia Sanctions

Athens has no information concerning Victoria Nuland's visit to Greece in the near future, the country's Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.

"We have no information detailed at this point that Mrs Victoria Nuland is visiting Greece in the near future," Isihos said.

Last week, Nuland suggested that the US government may implement additional sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis. Nuland added that Washington would have talks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus, whose leaders opposed anti-Russia sanctions, in the coming days and weeks.

For the past year, the European Union, the United States and their allies have introduced several rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow, citing its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs.

Moscow, in response, has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the Ukrainian internal conflict, adding that sanctions threaten international peace and stability and run counter to the principles of international law.

Isihos told Sputnik that Athens did not believe new EU restrictive measures against Russia would help in solving the Ukrainian crisis.

Some European countries, such as Greece, Hungary and Cyprus have openly expressed their discontent over western anti-Russia sanctions, saying that the measures negatively affect both sides and threaten their economies.