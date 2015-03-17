Register
    US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland gestures as she speaks during her press conference in Tbilisi on February 17, 2015

    Greece Unaware of Nuland’s Visit to Discuss Anti-Russia Sanctions

    © AFP 2018/ VANO SHLAMOV
    Politics
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (737)
    Athens has no information concerning Victoria Nuland's visit to Greece in the near future, the country's Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anna Liatsou — Athens is unaware of US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland's visit to Greece to discuss anti-Russia sanctions, Greek Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.

    Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland at Shevchenko University, Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 8, 2014
    © Flickr/ U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine
    US Continues Bilateral Talks With EU Regarding New Anti-Russia Sanctions - Nuland
    "We have no information detailed at this point that Mrs Victoria Nuland is visiting Greece in the near future," Isihos said.

    Last week, Nuland suggested that the US government may implement additional sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis. Nuland added that Washington would have talks with Greece, Hungary and Cyprus, whose leaders opposed anti-Russia sanctions, in the coming days and weeks.

    For the past year, the European Union, the United States and their allies have introduced several rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow, citing its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs.

    Moscow, in response, has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the Ukrainian internal conflict, adding that sanctions threaten international peace and stability and run counter to the principles of international law.

    Emperor penguins in Antarctica
    © Flickr/ Martha de Jong-Lantink
    Amusing Incidents And Not so Amusing Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Isihos told Sputnik that Athens did not believe new EU restrictive measures against Russia would help in solving the Ukrainian crisis.

    Some European countries, such as Greece, Hungary and Cyprus have openly expressed their discontent over western anti-Russia sanctions, saying that the measures negatively affect both sides and threaten their economies.

