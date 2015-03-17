FM Lieberman Urges Voting for Any Zionist Party to Preserve Jewish Israel

Israel's foreign minister and Yisrael Beytenu party's leader Avigdor Lieberman asked voters to support any Zionist power to preserve the country's Jewish character.

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The Head of the Israel opposition party Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Lieberman, the country's foreign minister, called on voters Tuesday to choose any Zionist party standing up for the Jewish character of Israel, whether left-wing or right-wing.

"It doesn't matter if it [is] Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu or Bayit Yehudi [all Zionist parties]. The main thing is to go out and vote for a Zionist party because it is important to preserve the Jewish and Zionist character of the state of Israel," Lieberman said as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

One of the leaders of the Zionist Union Tzipi Livni on Tuesday also stressed her party's commitment to protect a Zionist state and posted on her Facebook page for Israelis to vote for her party.

Elections for the 20th Knesset, Israel's parliament, are currently taking place in the country.

The main rivals are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.

Three Zionist parties can take 21 seats in the 120-strong Knesset.

The current national elections in Israel will determine the composition of the new parliament and of the government established on these results.