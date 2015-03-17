Greece to Benefit From Advice on Use of Russian-Made Arms – Greek Official

Greece would benefit from increased technical support and advice on the use of Russian-made arms, Greek deputy defense minister told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anna Liatsou — Greece plans to enhance its military, technical and regional security cooperation with Russia, Greek Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.

© AFP 2018/ Sakis Mitrolidis Greek Defense Chief Accuses Germany of Taking Over EU, NATO

Isihos said that Athens would benefit from increased technical support and advice on the use of Russian-made arms.

"Then also enhancing our relationship not only in the strictly military sense, but also in the peace and cooperation we need to have in the Middle East in the Aegean, in the region which is already very volatile and very dangerous around us," Isihos said, mentioning conflicts in Ukraine, in the Middle East and terrorist activities closer to home.

© AP Photo/ dpa, Wolfgang Kumm European Security System Should Not Be Built Against Russia - Greek FM

Russia and Greece have a common view on many issues, including the importance of ensuring regional peace, Isihos said.

Formal relations between Russia and Greece were established 185 years ago. The countries are linked by strong historical ties. Friendly relations between the countries are based on deeply shared spiritual and cultural values.

The Russian-Greek Joint Interministerial Committee, which focuses on economic, technological, scientific and industrial cooperation, is expected to convene in 2015.