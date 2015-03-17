Greece to Benefit From Advice on Use of Russian-Made Arms – Greek Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Anna Liatsou — Greece plans to enhance its military, technical and regional security cooperation with Russia, Greek Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.
"Then also enhancing our relationship not only in the strictly military sense, but also in the peace and cooperation we need to have in the Middle East in the Aegean, in the region which is already very volatile and very dangerous around us," Isihos said, mentioning conflicts in Ukraine, in the Middle East and terrorist activities closer to home.
Formal relations between Russia and Greece were established 185 years ago. The countries are linked by strong historical ties. Friendly relations between the countries are based on deeply shared spiritual and cultural values.
The Russian-Greek Joint Interministerial Committee, which focuses on economic, technological, scientific and industrial cooperation, is expected to convene in 2015.
