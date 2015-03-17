Russian Armed Forces Search for Submarines During Drills in Barents Sea

The combat readiness exercises include using radio radar and hydroacoustic equipment and antisubmarine weapons against simulated targets. In addition, Il-38 aircraft are delivering aerial reconnaissance support in the areas of the Barents Sea.

Crews of Russian Il-38 antisubmarine aircraft and Ka-27 helicopters flew to designated zones of the Barents Sea to search for submarines in the deployment area of the Northern Fleet during a snap combat readiness exercise, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"After an alarm signal the aircraft alert forces of Northern Fleet’s antisubmarine aviation were scrambled. Specialists of ground engineering and technical units began preparing aircraft for the second stage," the ministry reported.

The combat readiness exercises included using radio radar and hydroacoustic equipment and antisubmarine weapons against simulated targets. In addition, Il-38 aircraft are delivering aerial reconnaissance support in the areas of the Barents Sea.

Military transport aviation crews are ready to deliver supplies for tactical units of the Northern Fleet deployed on islands in the Arctic Ocean.

The Russian Armed Forces on Monday began a snap combat readiness exercise of the Northern Fleet forces in the Arctic region.

The exercises, which include tens of thousands of troops, will be held on land, in sea and air and will run for five days beginning March 16.

The aim of the exercises is not to "flex muscles" as Western media often report but to improve the command mechanisms in the Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.