Livni to Forgo Rotation Deal With Herzog if Zionist Union Forms Coalition

Tzipi Livni, a co-leader of the Zionist Union opposition political alliance in Israel, announced that she is prepared to forgo the rotation agreement with Isaac Herzog, the second leader of the party, if it helps to form a coalition after the parliamentary elections, Channel 2 reported.

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit Israeli Elections: Closer Look at Main Parties Running for Seats in Knesset

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — According to the Livni-Herzog deal, she and Herzog would split the 4-year term, with each serving two years as prime minister, should the party form the next coalition.

Livni, the former Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister, made the announcement on Monday evening a few hours before the polling stations opened on Tuesday across Israel.

Some 5,880,000 eligible voters have started heading to the polls to cast their ballots to determine the future direction of their country.

The two main rivals on March 17 national elections are the largest parties – Likud, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union.

The incumbent prime minister's Likud party slammed leftist leaders Herzog and Livni for this move in a statement following the announcement.

"Tzipi [Livni] and Boujie [Isaac Herzog's] wavering is a cynical move that is meant to increase the gap between the Zionist Union party and the Likud which would ensure an extreme left-wing government with the cooperation of the Joint Arab List and the parties on the left," Likud said in the statement as quoted by Jerusalem Post.

© REUTERS/ Sebastian Scheiner/Pool Israelis Head to Voting Polls As Netanyahu Seeks Reelection

In its statement Likud also claimed that Livni's decision represents how a left-wing government would respond to any pressure, including the Palestinian issue.

"As they surrendered with this move in response the polls, so they will surrender to international pressure and they will make concessions and retreat," Likud said.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union. Exit polls will be announced Tuesday night on television, according to local media.