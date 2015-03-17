S Korea, China, Japan Top Diplomats to Resume Talks March 21 - Seoul

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold their first meeting in three years, the sixth of its kind in modern history, on March 21 in Seoul, a press release on the South Korean Foreign Ministry website read.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, senior diplomats from the three countries gathered in South Korea’s capital as a preliminary and preparatory meeting ahead of the high-level foreign minister talks.

China and South Korea’s relations with Japan have been tense for many years, due to a number of long-standing historical and territorial disputes.

Among the many grievances shared by the countries, Seoul has repeatedly blamed Tokyo for refusing to acknowledge wartime crimes, including the sexual assault of Korean women during World War II. China and Japan have also long been at odds over the possession of a set of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.