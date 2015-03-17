S Korea, China, Japan Top Diplomats to Resume Talks March 21 - Seoul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, senior diplomats from the three countries gathered in South Korea’s capital as a preliminary and preparatory meeting ahead of the high-level foreign minister talks.
Among the many grievances shared by the countries, Seoul has repeatedly blamed Tokyo for refusing to acknowledge wartime crimes, including the sexual assault of Korean women during World War II. China and Japan have also long been at odds over the possession of a set of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
