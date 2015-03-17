US, Afghanistan Plan to Meet for High-Level Security Talks - State Dep't

US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to discuss a range of issues including security, economic development, US support for the Afghan-led reconciliation process.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at Camp David next week, the US State Department said in a press release.

“They will discuss a range of issues including security, economic development, US support for the Afghan-led reconciliation process,” the press release, issued on Monday, said.

Members of the Afghan government will be joined by senior US officials including US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew at the meeting on March 23, according to the release.

The US military maintains a training program for Afghan security forces, as well as a limited counterterrorism force in a new mission called Resolute Support.

US military presence in Afghanistan is expected to be cut to 5,500 troops by the middle of 2015 and be brought down to an embassy presence by the end of 2016.