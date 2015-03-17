Czech Media Spread 'False' Information on Crimea - Politician

Most media outlets in the Czech Republic are spreading inaccurate information when covering the events related to Crimea, Vice Chairman of the Czech Party of Civic Rights Miloslav Sousek told Sputnik on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — The vice chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, who was one of the international observers that traveled to Crimea back in 2014, noted that people in Czech Republic do not have a shared vision on the events that unfolded in Crimea in March 2014.

“Some people support the [Crimean] referendum in Czech Republic, some people have a totally opposite view," Sousek said.

March 16 marks the first anniversary of the historic referendum reunifying the Black Sea republic of Crimea with Russia after a referendum showing that over 96 percent of local voters supported the move.

"I don’t trust [local] media, there is only false information about Crimea and more people are brainwashed by media,” Sousek told Sputnik.

On March 11, 2014, Crimea and its special-status port city of Sevastopol adopted a declaration of independence from Ukraine, asking for reunification with Russia. It was followed by a region-wide referendum on March 16, 2014, and a March 18, 2014, treaty of accession between Crimea and Russia.