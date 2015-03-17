Czech Media Spread 'False' Information on Crimea - Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Alexander Mosesov — The vice chairman of the Party of Civic Rights, who was one of the international observers that traveled to Crimea back in 2014, noted that people in Czech Republic do not have a shared vision on the events that unfolded in Crimea in March 2014.
March 16 marks the first anniversary of the historic referendum reunifying the Black Sea republic of Crimea with Russia after a referendum showing that over 96 percent of local voters supported the move.
"I don’t trust [local] media, there is only false information about Crimea and more people are brainwashed by media,” Sousek told Sputnik.
On March 11, 2014, Crimea and its special-status port city of Sevastopol adopted a declaration of independence from Ukraine, asking for reunification with Russia. It was followed by a region-wide referendum on March 16, 2014, and a March 18, 2014, treaty of accession between Crimea and Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)