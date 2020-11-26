Public Interest Demands the Release of the Legal Evidence

Why is a judge-led inquiry into the potential conspiracy against Salmond necessary? Has the Scottish government ignored the advice of Scotland's leading law officer to proceed with the criminal trial against the ex-first Minister?
Tommy Sheridan talks to Member of the Scottish Parliament, Alex Neil, to discuss the three-year saga involving sexual harassment allegations and criminal charges against former First Minister Alex Salmond.
