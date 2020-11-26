Register
26 November 2020
    Tommy Talks

    Public Interest Demands the Release of the Legal Evidence

    Tommy Talks
    by
    Tommy Sheridan talks to Member of the Scottish Parliament, Alex Neil, to discuss the three-year saga involving sexual harassment allegations and criminal charges against former First Minister Alex Salmond.

    Why is a judge-led inquiry into the potential conspiracy against Salmond necessary? Has the Scottish government ignored the advice of Scotland's leading law officer to proceed with the criminal trial against the ex-first Minister?

