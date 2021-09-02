Register
16:05 GMT02 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Highlights of the First Day of the Eastern Economic Forum

    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting via video conference on the socio-economic development of the Far Eastern Federal District, 2 September 2021. Left: Yury Trutnev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.
    • The Republic of Buryatia pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • Women at the JSC Vostochny Port booth at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • Petr Shpilenok, director of the Kronotsky State Natural Biosphere Reserve, appears at the Sputnik radio studio at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Forum participants at an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • A participant at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok reads a newspaper before a session.
    • Participants of the Creative Industries for Economic Breakthrough: Regional Experience session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. From left to right: Igor Nosov, acting general director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation JSC; Aisen Nikolayev, acting head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia); Gulnaz Kadyrova, deputy minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation; and Zelfira Tregulova, general director of the State Tretyakov Gallery.
    • The V-Tell company's booth at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • Sergei Katyrin, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, gives an interview at the booth of the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
    • The “Sports – Way of Life” pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • Booth of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation at an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    • Participants of the Russia-India Business Dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Minister of Labour and Social Security of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov (left) and Minister of Human Resources and Social Security of the People's Republic of China Jinan Zhang (on-screen) during the signing of a memorandum of understanding on labour and social security at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Participants at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • A dance group performs at the Chukotka pavilion at the” Far East Street” exhibition at the EEF in Vladivostok.
    • A participant of the Far East Street exhibition at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
    © Sputnik / Evgeniy Paulin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting via video conference on the socio-economic development of the Far Eastern Federal District, 2 September 2021. Left: Yury Trutnev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083778607_0:0:2636:1484_1200x675_80_0_0_a17afe1323266c8d7785155fff8bc63a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202109021083779509-highlights-of-the-first-day-of-the-eastern-economic-forum/

    The sixth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is taking place from 2-4 September in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

    The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. The event opened on 2 September and hosts business people as well as political and public figures from China, Japan, Myanmar, and many other countries.
    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the EEF!

    Tags:
    Eastern Economic Forum, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
      Last update: 15:05 GMT 02.09.2021
      15:05 GMT 02.09.2021

      Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities

      Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana on 29 August as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph and heavy rain, causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in Louisiana, New York, and New Jersey.

      12
    • Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Anton Kotyakov at the booth of the MIA Rossiya Segodnya at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok
      Last update: 11:19 GMT 02.09.2021
      11:19 GMT 02.09.2021

      Eastern Economic Forum 2021: Day 1

      The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on 2-4 September at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia. Sputnik is a general media partner of the event.

      17
    • A girl taking a selfie along the Bukhta Ayaks promenade on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on 2-4 September.
      Last update: 12:06 GMT 01.09.2021
      12:06 GMT 01.09.2021

      Russia Prepares to Hold Sixth Edition of Eastern Economic Forum

      The first Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in 2015 at the initiative of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is expected to attend this year's event.

      15
    • Chinese students prepare for the opening ceremony of the Haileybury College's Chinese campus in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. International schools from outside China are booming thanks to growing demand from Chinese parents seeking different pathways for their children to college abroad. Top prep schools are opening campuses in China and catering to students who want to go to university in the West. Getting into China’s best public high schools can be monumentally difficult and many parents are opting to pay for what they see as a less stressful and more enriching experience at an international school.
      Last update: 09:32 GMT 01.09.2021
      09:32 GMT 01.09.2021

      Back to School: Student Dress Codes Around the Globe

      School uniforms across the world vary in style and colour. While some educational institutions require students to wear uniforms, others require children to wear the country’s national dress.

      18
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse