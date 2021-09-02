Eastern Economic Forum 2021: Day 1

The sixth edition of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is opening in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on 2 September amid strict COVID-19 precautions. The event, aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, will take place in a hybrid format.
Held annually since 2015, the forum was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year's session will take place on 2-4 September.
