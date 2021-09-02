Register
02 September 2021
    Photo

    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities

    • Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    • Members of the Oakdale Fire Department clear debris from the street after heavy rains from the storm Ida caused flooding in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, US, 1 September 2021.
    • In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, an American flag floats in a puddle of flood water Wednesday, 1 September 2021, in Myrtle Grove, Louisiana.
    • A man walks at sunset during a blackout in the city after Hurricane Ida made landfall, in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, 31 August 2021.
    • Tiffany Miller is embraced by her daughter Desilynn, 6, as she holds her one year old godchild Charleigh, after the family returned to their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    • A person makes their way through rainfall amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on 1 September 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. The formerly Category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.
    • A couple collect belongings from their damaged property in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021. Picture was taken with a drone.
    • Raindrops are illuminated by a camera flash as Hurricane Ida passes over the region, at the US Capitol in Washington, US, 1 September 2021.
    • (L-R) Captains Jason Palmisano and Tommy Foret clean through the rubble on a boat on 1 September, 2021 in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner has pleaded for help for residents of the small town, which is roughly 20 miles south of New Orleans. Many stores remain closed and services are suspended as power throughout New Orleans and its surrounding region is down. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on 29 August in Louisiana and caused flooding and wind damage along the Gulf coast.
    • General view of floodwater during flash floods in Emmitsburg, Maryland, US, 1 September 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media.
    • Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown Road in Oakdale, Pennsylvania during the clean-up following flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
    • Members of the Oakdale Fire Department clear debris from their station after heavy rains from the storm Ida caused flooding in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, US, 1 September 2021.
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana on 29 August as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of 150 mph and heavy rain, causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in Louisiana, New York, and New Jersey.

    Hurricane Ida, which reached the state of Louisiana last week, is now considered the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the US. At least 14 people were reportedly killed in the hurricane and over one million people were temporarily left without power on 1 September. 

    Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in New York City and New Jersey, as Ida has flooded subways, roads, and homes. 

    US President Joe Biden is expected travel to Louisiana on 3 September to survey the damage caused by the hurricane and meet with local officials.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more about the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida. 

