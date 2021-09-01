Back to School: Student Dress Codes Around the Globe

In some countries, the school year begins on 1 September, also known as the Day of Knowledge. Although it is not a public holiday, some people celebrate it. For instance, in post-Soviet countries, students traditionally give a bouquet of flowers to their teachers and reunite with friends after the summer holidays.
School uniforms are also an important part of a student's life. The rules and standards for uniforms vary from country to country. In the UK, almost all children have to wear a uniform to school, while American students are not obliged to wear uniforms, but instead follow a standardised dress code for what types of clothing are appropriate for students to wear at campus.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to get a closer look at how students dress for school.
All comments
Show new comments (0)