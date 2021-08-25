Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

Thousands people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via the Kabul International Airport in the last week. Yet, it is still not known how many Afghan citizens were given visas for their work with international governments and organisations amid fears they may be targeted by the Taliban* after the group seized power in the country.
The country's athletes, scientists, and celebrities are also leaving the country, hoping to build a better future in another part of the world. Among those who raised grave concerns are Afghanistan's female athletes. Given that Sharia law will be enforced once again, they worry about losing the freedoms and opportunities they have gained over the past two decades and fear for their careers.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out which celebrities and prominent researchers are fleeing the war-ravaged nation.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
