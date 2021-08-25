Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

Register
    • Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed is leaving Kabul in this photo posted on her Instagram account last week.
    • Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard welcomes members of Afghanistan's robotics team after arriving in Mexico to apply for humanitarian status, at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico 24 August 2021.
    • Afghan national women's wheelchair basketball team captain Nilofar Bayat drinks a coffee in Bilbao, Spain, 22 August 2021.
    • In this file photo taken on 9 April 2018, former Afghanistan women's football captain Khalida Popal (C) attends a training session in south London. Popal said on 18 August that she worries about the safety of the country's female players.
    • The trousers of an Afghan woman and member of the nation's robotics team seen during a press conference after her arrival in Mexico, asking for refuge, at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, on 24 August 2021. On 24 August, the Mexican government received five Afghan women, members of an internationally awarded robotics team that decided to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power.
    • Nilofar Bayat, captain of the Afghan wheelchair basketball team, arrives next to her compatriots evacuated from Kabul at the Torrejon Air Base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, Spain, 20 August 2021.
    • Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    • In this file photo hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. After the Taliban takeover, employees of the collapsed government, civil society activists, and women are among the at-risk Afghans who have gone into hiding or are staying off the streets. They hope for a way to leave their homeland.
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed is leaving Kabul in this photo posted on her Instagram account last week.
    Thousands of people are fleeing war-torn Afghanistan, while thousands more continue to wait outside the Kabul International Airport, desperately trying to get on board any departing flight.

    Thousands people have been evacuated from Afghanistan via the Kabul International Airport in the last week. Yet, it is still not known how many Afghan citizens were given visas for their work with international governments and organisations amid fears they may be targeted by the Taliban* after the group seized power in the country.

    The country's athletes, scientists, and celebrities are also leaving the country, hoping to build a better future in another part of the world. Among those who raised grave concerns are Afghanistan's female athletes. Given that Sharia law will be enforced once again, they worry about losing the freedoms and opportunities they have gained over the past two decades and fear for their careers.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out which celebrities and prominent researchers are fleeing the war-ravaged nation. 

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, Taliban
