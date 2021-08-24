Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods

Tennessee highways were devastated on 21 August as the state was hit by record rainfall. Floodwaters submerged houses nearly to their roofs and over 4,000 people lost power in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll from the weekend flooding in Tennessee has surpassed 20, with more than 50 still missing.
US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state on 24 August and ordered federal aid after the record flash flooding.
