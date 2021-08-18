A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083646493_0:382:2963:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d8850719dfb04a98b6d77e5da43db801.jpg
On Sunday, as the US forces move close to finishing their withdrawal, the Taliban* completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government.
The Taliban have swept over Afghanistan in the past months and seized the capital Kabul on Sunday, taking NATO members by surprise.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent "bloodshed." Thousands have been trying to flee the country on NATO planes from the Kabul airport, which is under US military control.
Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.
Take a look at Afghanistan in Sputnik's gallery.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
