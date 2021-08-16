Register
16 August 2021
    All Shook Up! Elvis Presley Fans Pay Tribute to Rock'N'Roll King Across the Globe

    • Elvis Presley fan Orlando Bruno of Paris, France holds up a sign as he waits in line to visit Presley's gravesite on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Presley's death, 15 August 2007 at Graceland, Presley's home in Memphis, Tennessee.
    • Mark, from Las Vegas, dressed as a blue-faced Elvis Presley sneers near the Burning Man Post Office at the Burning Man Festival in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada. Thousands of people gather at this spot each year and create a man-made city in the desert to celebrate freedom of expression and then burn The Man and other structures.
    • A special edition Elvis Barbie doll is seen in this picture obtained by Reuters on 10 August 2021.
    • Runners dressed as Elvis Presley take off from the starting line of the 10th Rock 'N' Roll Marathon held in San Diego Sunday, 3 June 2007. Over 20,000 runners took part in the annual music-themed race.
    • A sculpture made of pumpkins depicting US singer Elvis Presley is displayed at an event farm house in Klaistow, eastern Germany, on 27 August 2015.
    • John Dreessen of Maastricht, Holland, looks at flowers and notes left by well-wishers at the grave of legendary rock'n'roll singer Elvis Presley at his Graceland mansion in Memphis. Graceland officials estimate that 30,000 fans visited The King's grave during commemorations for the 20th anniversary of his death at the age of 42.
    • An exhibitor visits Caravan Salon 97. The image shows a motorhome painted with scenes from the life of Elvis.
    • Talos the Rottweiler dressed up to look like Elvis Presley waits for people to pose next to him during a meet-the-breeds companion event at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
    • Filipino Elvis Presley impersonators, from left, Bjorn Rono, Richie Barangan, and Lito Jaurejui, pose prior to a performance on Sunday, 15 August 2010 in Manila, Philippines to pay tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll on his 33rd death anniversary. About 30 impersonators took part in the singing contest.
    • Impressionist Terry Fator performs during a Criss Angel's HELP (Heal Every Life Possible) charity event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting paediatric cancer research and treatment on 12 September 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    • Stefan Koch, a dedicated Elvis Presley fan who owns 1,200 Elvis Presley CDs, displays his tattoos, portraits of Elvis Presley, on 16 August 2007 at his home in the small village Ornsbjerg on the island of Funen in Denmark. Stefan Koch marked the 30th anniversary of the great artist's death by hoisting his Elvis Presley flag in his garden. Stefan Koch's three-year old daughter's name is Grace.
    • An Elvis fan uses a train window as a mirror at the Central Station before boarding a train to the Parkes Elvis Festival, in Sydney on 10 January 2019. The Parkes Elvis Festival is an annual event celebrating the music and life of Elvis Presley in the New South Wales town of Parkes.
    • 12-year-old Kostya Abramovich carries a large cut-out of Elvis Presley into a shop dedicated to the rock and roll legend named “Elvisly Yours” in central London on Friday, 16 August 2002. The shop was expecting greater turnover due to it being the 25th anniversary of his death on Friday.
    • Walking figures depicting late US rock and roll legend Elvis Presley appear on a traffic light in Bad Nauheim, Germany, Friday, 5 July 2019. Presley went to Bad Nauheim in 1958 during his military service.
    • Elvis Presley fans dance as tribute artist Jo El performs on the opening day of “Elvis Celebration 2018” at the Blackpool Winter Gardens in North West England on 29 June 2018. The three-day festival celebrating Elvis Presley brings together many tribute artists, traders, and fans of the “The King”.
    • A contestant dressed in an Elvis Presley-themed costume prepares to take part in the 30th World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Waen Rhydd peat bog at Llanwrtyd Wells, South Wales on 30 August 2015. Entrants must negotiate two lengths of a 60-yard trench through the peat bog in the quickest possible time without using any conventional swimming strokes.
    • Members of the media talk by the painting Elvis Presley by Ralph Wolfe Cowan, part of the exhibit One Life: Echoes of Elvis at the National Portrait Gallery during a press preview in Washington, on Thursday, 7 January 2010.
    • Elvis Presley fan Adrian Cornelius, of Coleman, Ala., waits in line by a graffiti-covered wall in front of Graceland, Presley's Memphis home, on Wednesday, 15 August 2012, in Memphis, Tenn. Presley fans from around the world went to Graceland to take part in the annual candlelight vigil marking the 35th anniversary of his death.
    Elvis Presley fan Orlando Bruno of Paris, France holds up a sign as he waits in line to visit Presley's gravesite on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Presley's death, 15 August 2007 at Graceland, Presley's home in Memphis, Tennessee.
    The King of Rock and Roll allegedly died of an overdose of prescription drugs, causing his heart to stop on 16 August 1977. Presley was 42 years old when he died.

    Since Elvis Presley's death of a suspected heart attack in 1977, impersonations of him have been a big deal and a strong industry among fans around the world. One of the reasons why there are so many Elvis impersonators even today is the availability of costumes, wigs, and other props that help in the effort. There is a widespread joke among fans that Presley himself entered an Elvis impersonation contest and only took third place.

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to have a look at some marvellous impersonations of the King of Rock and Roll. 

    Elvis Presley
    More photos

    • Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
      Last update: 10:42 GMT 16.08.2021
      10:42 GMT 16.08.2021

      Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover

      On 15 August, the 20-year conflict between the US and the Taliban reached a conclusion as the militants took control of Afghanistan's capital city and won back control over the war-torn country.

      14
    • A concrete bomb shelter is decorated with artwork, in Sderot, Israel, on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.
      Last update: 15:21 GMT 13.08.2021
      15:21 GMT 13.08.2021

      How Bomb Shelters Look in Different Countries

      With hostilities flaring up all over the place, public interest in underground shelters is increasing. For quite some time, people have been doing their best to secure a place where they could hide with their family in case of serious danger.

      14
    • Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
      Last update: 12:05 GMT 13.08.2021
      12:05 GMT 13.08.2021

      Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG

      Last week, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles.

      12
    • Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
      Last update: 11:36 GMT 12.08.2021
      11:36 GMT 12.08.2021

      Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky

      In August, skywatchers traditionally watch the Perseid meteor shower. It is famous for its large number of bright meteors, which often leave a trail in the sky after passing.

      6
