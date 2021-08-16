All Shook Up! Elvis Presley Fans Pay Tribute to Rock'N'Roll King Across the Globe

Since Elvis Presley's death of a suspected heart attack in 1977, impersonations of him have been a big deal and a strong industry among fans around the world. One of the reasons why there are so many Elvis impersonators even today is the availability of costumes, wigs, and other props that help in the effort. There is a widespread joke among fans that Presley himself entered an Elvis impersonation contest and only took third place.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to have a look at some marvellous impersonations of the King of Rock and Roll.
