Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover

Violence dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and its allies started to pull troops out, resulting in Taliban* militants seizing vast territories.
On 15 August, the Islamist movement brought the country's largest city, Kabul, under its control, prompting other countries to evacuate their citizens from the war-torn nation over security concerns linked to the establishment of Taliban rule.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to have a look at the country, which has been mired in a disastrous conflict for 20 years and is now reaching what the Taliban has called "the end of the war".
* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)