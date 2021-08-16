Register
11:46 GMT16 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover

    Get short URL
    611
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A mass of people run towards a Kabul Airport Terminal after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, 16 August 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media.
    • Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021.
    • Smoke rises next to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021.
    • Pakistan's flag and the Taliban's flag are seen in the background as people make their way to Afghanistan at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, 15 August 2021.
    • A CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan on 15 August 2021.
    • Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on 16 August 2021.
    • Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone in Kabul on 15 August 2021.
    • Afghans wait in long lines for hours to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021.
    • Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    • Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on 15 August 2021.
    • Afghans (L) crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on 16 August 2021.
    • Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021.
    • Travellers walk to the departures terminal at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, 14 August 2021.
    • A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat on 14 August 2021.
    © REUTERS / Jawad Sukhanyar
    A mass of people run towards a Kabul Airport Terminal after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, 16 August 2021, in this still image taken from video obtained from social media.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083618982_0:334:2976:2008_1200x675_80_0_0_2dd1fa4850c79e8f49dea89399b49ed3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202108161083619267-First-Look-at-Afghanistan-After-Taliban-Seized-Control-Over-Kabul/

    On 15 August, the 20-year conflict between the US and the Taliban reached a conclusion as the militants took control of Afghanistan's capital city and won back control over the war-torn country.

    Violence dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and its allies started to pull troops out, resulting in Taliban* militants seizing vast territories.
    On 15 August, the Islamist movement brought the country's largest city, Kabul, under its control, prompting other countries to evacuate their citizens from the war-torn nation over security concerns linked to the establishment of Taliban rule.
    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to have a look at the country, which has been mired in a disastrous conflict for 20 years and is now reaching what the Taliban has called "the end of the war".

    * The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Afghanistan War, us troops in afghanistan, Taliban, Kabul, Kabul International Airport, US, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse