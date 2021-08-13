Register
16:34 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    How Bomb Shelters Look in Different Countries

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A concrete bomb shelter is decorated with artwork, in Sderot, Israel, on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.
    • In this long-exposure photo, taken with a fisheye lens, the International Space Station (ISS) follows its orbit above an entrance with Bomb Shelter written on the side, where people hide from night shelling, in the Petrovsky district, Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on 4 August 2014.
    • People relaxing in a former bomb shelter to escape the hot weather in Wuhu, China's eastern Anhui province on 25 July 2017.
    • A car is seen at the entrance of a bomb shelter in Export Street just north of downtown Riga, Latvia on 26 May 2009.
    • An escape staircase at a nuclear shelter from the Cold War era is pictured at the five-star Jalta Hotel in downtown Prague, Czech Republic on 4 December 2013.
    • An member of staff at the Metropole hotel shows a guest the war-time bomb shelter in Hanoi, Vietnam on 2 October 2012.
    • A picture shows double blast doors at the main entrance to the nuclear bunker on the outskirts of Ballymena in Northern Ireland.
    • A Sri Lankan Tamil villager Markanbu Anandan, 48, right, digs a bomb shelter in his backyard, in Kilinochchi, 328km north of Colombo, Sri Lanka on 20 June 2006.
    • An elderly woman sits inside a bomb shelter in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan.
    • Atlas Survival Shelters owner Ron Hubbard shows his galvanized corrugated pipe shelters at a plant in Montebello, California on 12 August 2013.
    • Visitors pose for photographs next to contemporary art displayed at the war bunker, near the town of Konjic, 80km south of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on 26 April 2013. The once-secret bunker, built to shelter Yugoslavia's Marshal Josip Broz Tito and the communist leadership from a nuclear war, became for three months one of the world's quirkiest contemporary art galleries.
    • Entrance to a bomb shelter in Moscow.
    • Indian border villagers take shelter in an Indian army bunker during alleged firing from the Pakistan side of the Line of Control during ongoing clashes in Abdullian village, some 37km from Jammu, on 24 August 2014.
    • People gather at a bomb shelter on South Korea's Yeonpyeong Island to take cover after the alarm went off to warn against a possible North Korean rocket attack on 28 November 2010.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    A concrete bomb shelter is decorated with artwork, in Sderot, Israel, on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083587719_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_a89f8a6a398782dcaa09480eb5492ebd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202108131083588519-how-bomb-shelters-look-in-different-countries/

    With hostilities flaring up all over the place, public interest in underground shelters is increasing. For quite some time, people have been doing their best to secure a place where they could hide with their family in case of serious danger.

    Among the countries where people frequently have to take shelter in case of rocket attacks, Israel stands out. Locals have been to bomb shelters so often that in some cases they have adopted a creative approach to these facilities and decorated them with artwork.

    In some European countries, bomb shelters have even been transformed into art objects.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more.

    Tags:
    bomb shelter
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse