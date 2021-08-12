Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083588606_0:1253:2048:2405_1200x675_80_0_0_73ec6730c9fd718e86f15f2bbf62596f.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202108121083588947-early-perseid-meteor-shower-lights-up-night-sky/
In August, skywatchers traditionally watch the Perseid meteor shower. It is famous for its large number of bright meteors, which often leave a trail in the sky after passing.
The Perseid meteor shower forms when the Earth passes through a plume of dust particles released by Comet Swift-Tuttle. They burn up in the Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of 80 to 100 kilometres and form bright trails - the so-called "star rain".
According to the International Meteor Organisation (IMO), with a perfectly clear dark sky, 50 to 75 meteors per hour can be seen falling during Perseid's peak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)