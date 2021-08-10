Register
10 August 2021
    Photo

    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit

    • Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021.
    • Paris Saint-Germain supporters wait for Messi to arrive at Le Bourget Airport.
    • Messi arrives with his family at El Prat Airport in Barcelona.
    • Supporters wait outside French football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Parc des Princes stadium.
    • Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose inside their private jet en route to Paris.
    • Supporters cheer outside Parc des Princes stadium.
    • Fans await Messi in Paris.
    • A spectator wears a Messi soccer jersey as he walks in the Olympics fan zone in the Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
    • Workers remove posters featuring Messi at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.
    • Fans outside the Camp Nou.
    • The front pages of Spanish newspapers showing Messi crying during a press conference in Barcelona.
    • Messi tears up during a press conference.
    • Barcelona fans wait outside the Camp Nou after the press conference.
    • FC Barcelona v Girona - Johan Cruyff Stadium, Barcelona, Spain - September 16, 2020, Messi celebrates scoring the team's second goal.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083572990_0:0:3025:1701_1200x675_80_0_0_aae497a90f8f91ec14d7687516f8341a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202108101083573779-messi-argentine-legend-arrives-in-france-to-join-paris-saint-germain-after-barcelona-exit/

    Messi has departed Barcelona due to "financial and structural obstacles."

    Lionel Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday to finalise his move to PSG after leaving Barca.

    The forward has reportedly agreed a two-year contract with the French club worth 35 million euros a year. The Argentine is expected to be officially presented as a PSG player on Wednesday, 11 August. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery showing emotions running hight following Messi's Barca exit. 

    Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), FC Barcelona
    • A protester dressed as Uncle Sam attends an anti-mandatory coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine protest held outside New York City Hall in Manhattan, New York City, US, on 9 August 2021.
      Last update: 13:53 GMT 10.08.2021
      13:53 GMT 10.08.2021

      New Yorkers Protest Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

      Last week, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, announced that from 16 August people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be banned from indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

      8
    • Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
      Last update: 15:13 GMT 08.08.2021
      15:13 GMT 08.08.2021

      Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics

      Only a few guests were present at the event due to health concerns, as Japan has registered a rising number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. But the closing ceremony was still emotional and full of hope that things will get better soon.

      29
    • Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
      Last update: 13:45 GMT 07.08.2021
      13:45 GMT 07.08.2021

      Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires

      One of the biggest wildfires in history has hit the state in recent days, spreading swiftly amid scorching heat, record-low humidity, and powerful winds, reaching a speed of 40 mph (64 kph).

      15
    • Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
      Last update: 19:48 GMT 04.08.2021
      19:48 GMT 04.08.2021

      The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics

      Sweat, pain and blood - these are probably the pillars of big sports. One can hardly avoid injuries and stress when choosing a sports career and working hard to perform at the Olympic Games.

      17
