Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit

Messi has departed Barcelona due to "financial and structural obstacles."
Lionel Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday to finalise his move to PSG after leaving Barca.
The forward has reportedly agreed a two-year contract with the French club worth 35 million euros a year. The Argentine is expected to be officially presented as a PSG player on Wednesday, 11 August.
Check out Sputnik's gallery showing emotions running hight following Messi's Barca exit.
