New Yorkers Protest Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

People took to the streets in New York City on Monday to protest against plans recently announced by the authorities to ban unvaccinated visitors from entering restaurants, bars, gyms and other entertainment venues.
Staff at such establishments will also have to prove that they have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
The measure is expected to take effect on 16 August.
Some businesses have been worrying about the new stipulations and may consider challenging this policy in court, media reports say.
