Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires

One of the biggest wildfires in history has hit the state in recent days, spreading swiftly amid scorching heat, record-low humidity, and powerful winds, reaching a speed of 40 mph (64 kph).
The mountain city of Greenville, founded during the Gold Rush era, has been one of the worst-hit by the wildfire: the blaze destroyed over 100 houses, forcing people to evacuate, leaving their homes to the raging flames. According to researchers, the fire has already scorched over 504 square miles (1,305 square kilometres) - an area that is larger than Los Angeles.
