20 July 2021
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day

    • Bolivian president Evo Morales (R) jokes with Camilo Guevara, son of the legendary Argentine-born guerrilla leader Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, as they eat cake celebrating the 78th anniversary of the revolutionary's birth, in La Higuera, south-east of Bolivia, on 14 June 2006.
    • From left, American recording artist Fergie, and president of Wilhelmina Models Sean Patterson are presented with a cake celebrating Wilhelmina Models' 40th anniversary during the company's celebration at The Angel Orensanz Center on Thursday 29 November 2007 in Manhattan, New York, US.
    • The chairman of the Saudi Shura consultative council, Sheikh Saleh bin Humaid (2nd L) and Chinese President Hu Jintao (L) cut a cake after Jintao's speech at the Shura Council in Riyadh on 23 April 2006.
    • California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, shares a slice of birthday cake with Riverside Mayor and League of California Cities president Ron Loveridge after speaking at the mayors and council members forum in Monterey, California on Thursday, 29 July 2004.
    • Medvedev Girls, members of an internet community supporting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, hold a birthday cake during their staged action marking Medvedev's 46th birthday in Moscow, on 14 September 2011.
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, marvel at a chocolate dome cake during a banquet at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea, on Friday, 27 April 2018.
    • Gennifer Flowers, the former squeeze of ex-US president, Bill Clinton, in New York on Tuesday, 16 August 1994, is dressed to look like Marilyn Monroe as she recreates the Happy birthday Mr President moment the actress put on for JFK.
    • President of German CDU party, Angela Merkel (L), tastes the birthday cake of Spanish Prime minister Jose Maria Aznar (C) during the meeting Europe, passion for freedom organised by youths of the Spanish ruling Popular Party, in Bilbao, Spain.
    • Former South African President Nelson Mandela blows out candles for his 87th birthday during the third Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on 19 July 2005 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
    • Swedish Crown Princess Victoria (front R) and Prince Daniel Westling (front L), the Duke of Vastergotland, cut their wedding cake during celebrations for their marriage at the Royal Palace in central Stockholm, Sweden on 19 June, 2010.
    • Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    • Former President George W Bush, left, prepares to blows out the candles on his birthday cake as he celebrates with Richard M. Daley, right, Mayor of Chicago, at the Chicago Firehouse restaurant, on 6 July 2006, in Chicago, US.
    Have you had your dessert today? If not, think about piling into something sweet and refreshing since it is international cake day today!

    According to AnyDayGuide website, International Cake Day was invented in Russia. 

    It was founded by the international non-commercial project, the Kingdom of Love, that specialises in cultural and humanitarian initiatives. The authors of the project believe that the cake can be viewed as a symbol of friendship and peace that are essential for better understanding between the nations. 

    The celebration was launched in 2011 under the motto "I cake you" and had its own theme chosen by the organising committee every year.

    How many celebrities and politicians have a sweet tooth?

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out!

