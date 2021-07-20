Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day

According to AnyDayGuide website, International Cake Day was invented in Russia.
It was founded by the international non-commercial project, the Kingdom of Love, that specialises in cultural and humanitarian initiatives. The authors of the project believe that the cake can be viewed as a symbol of friendship and peace that are essential for better understanding between the nations.
The celebration was launched in 2011 under the motto "I cake you" and had its own theme chosen by the organising committee every year.
How many celebrities and politicians have a sweet tooth?
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out!
All comments
Show new comments (0)