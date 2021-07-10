World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083354359_0:294:3117:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f810e37f4293cad16caff4e9a7855358.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202107101083354944-worlds-most-bizarre-looking-military-uniforms/
By joining the army, a person agrees in advance to obey someone else's will, and at the same time the will of designers who come up with sometimes-strange uniforms.
Strangely enough, sometimes soldiers tasked with guarding a nation's best-revered are dressed up in comical-looking uniforms.
However, tourists take real joy in the pageantry and often an opportunity to get an unforgettable selfie.
Moreover, this is probably the only case where you can laugh at a soldier in uniform with impunity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)