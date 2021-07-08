Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083336316_0:319:2048:1471_1200x675_80_0_0_87048a5412a2408c4e5c620f8b5932d7.jpg
This summer is one of the hottest in many parts of the world, but it seems that Miami Swim Week will make it even hotter! It's time to go to the beach, which looks like a paradise with stylish shows, breathtaking women, tropical fruit, and the most fashionable swimsuits of the year.
Miami Swim Week, launched in 1989, is now back after a delay caused by the pandemic last year. It is one of the biggest events in the swimwear industry and gives designers a chance to showcase them and share their artistic vision, as models present the most exquisite and spicy costumes.
The event is held from 7 to 11 July, allowing people to see countless swimsuits from every corner of the world, capturing everyone's imagination.
